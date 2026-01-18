Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,893,727,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,958,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,426,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after buying an additional 492,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:CI opened at $272.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cowen set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.