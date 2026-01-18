QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,204,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 490,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,968,000 after purchasing an additional 471,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $4,873,072.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,677.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $1,216,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 968,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,930,152.98. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 634,213 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,394 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $184.41 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.70, a PEG ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Acquisition — Cloudflare announced it has hired The Astro Technology Company team (creators of the Astro web framework), a deal that strengthens its developer tooling and edge web?development capabilities.

Acquisition — Cloudflare is acquiring Human Native, an AI data marketplace intended to help AI developers find, access and buy high?quality training data — a clear strategic push into AI monetization that traders view as growth?positive.

Analyst action — Citigroup lowered its price target from $318 to $260 but kept a "buy" rating (the new target still implies material upside versus current levels), so the move partially trims enthusiasm while leaving a constructive stance.

Street consensus — The analyst mix remains skewed positive (many Buy/outperform ratings) with a MarketBeat consensus target near the low?to?mid?$200s, keeping expectations for upside but showing varied conviction.

Insider selling — CEO Michelle Zatlyn disclosed sizeable share sales (25,641 shares on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 in filings), which can spook some investors as liquidity?taking or signal near?term confidence differences.

Other insider disposition — A separate disclosure shows Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr. sold shares recently, adding to the stream of insider exits.

Negative third?party voice — Weiss Ratings included Cloudflare on a "sell" list, which may pressure sentiment among retail investors who follow such services.

Company report risk — A recent Cloudflare report flagged a potential "technical glass ceiling" for AI growth and cybersecurity implications, which could raise execution concerns for investors focused on AI upside.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.26.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

