S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 928,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $546.25 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.47. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

