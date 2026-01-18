Autonomous Res Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $960.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Autonomous Res from $1,047.00 to $960.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.57.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $961.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.49. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $13.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

