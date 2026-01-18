QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 253,630 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253,630 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,307,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.98 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

