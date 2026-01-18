QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,652 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in VICI Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

