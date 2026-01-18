QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,896 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 229,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

