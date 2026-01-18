SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stock Holdings Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,794 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,558,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 87.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,787,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 834,393 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,104,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,501,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,710,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 290,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

SSNC opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

