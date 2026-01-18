QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,607 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,960.12. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $501,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,294.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.73.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.500-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. UBS Group set a $256.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.09.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

