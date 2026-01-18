QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,179 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,179 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm had revenue of $87.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

