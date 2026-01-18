Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Holdings Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 542.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $516.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.95. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

