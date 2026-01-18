QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc $RELX

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,036 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1,646.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 99.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 191.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

