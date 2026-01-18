Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $694.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

