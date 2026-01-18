OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 16,547 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. regulators gave Tesla a five?week extension to respond to the NHTSA probe into Full Self?Driving traffic violations, reducing immediate regulatory pressure and buying time ahead of earnings. Read More.

U.S. regulators gave Tesla a five?week extension to respond to the NHTSA probe into Full Self?Driving traffic violations, reducing immediate regulatory pressure and buying time ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data on owner loyalty and recent loyalty awards suggest strong repeat purchase behavior among Tesla drivers, supporting recurring vehicle demand and aftermarket revenue stability. Read More.

Data on owner loyalty and recent loyalty awards suggest strong repeat purchase behavior among Tesla drivers, supporting recurring vehicle demand and aftermarket revenue stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla highlighted a new lithium refinery in Texas aimed at strengthening its U.S. battery supply chain, which can help margin and production resilience long term. Read More.

Tesla highlighted a new lithium refinery in Texas aimed at strengthening its U.S. battery supply chain, which can help margin and production resilience long term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are trimming positions and booking profits ahead of the Jan. 28 Q4 earnings report, creating short?term volatility but reflecting a defensive positioning rather than new fundamental news. Read More.

Investors are trimming positions and booking profits ahead of the Jan. 28 Q4 earnings report, creating short?term volatility but reflecting a defensive positioning rather than new fundamental news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split: several firms still bullish on Tesla’s AI/robotics/energy potential while others flag valuation and delivery risks — leaving little margin for error into earnings. Read More.

Analysts remain split: several firms still bullish on Tesla’s AI/robotics/energy potential while others flag valuation and delivery risks — leaving little margin for error into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Hyundai appointed a former Tesla humanoid?robot lead as an adviser, highlighting industry talent movement in robotics — a sign of both sector interest and rising competition for talent. Read More.

Hyundai appointed a former Tesla humanoid?robot lead as an adviser, highlighting industry talent movement in robotics — a sign of both sector interest and rising competition for talent. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Commentary that a Ford?BYD battery tie?up could make Tesla “a footnote” underscores fears of intensified competition on cost and scale that could pressure volumes and margins. Read More.

Commentary that a Ford?BYD battery tie?up could make Tesla “a footnote” underscores fears of intensified competition on cost and scale that could pressure volumes and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robotaxi rivals are accelerating — WeRide reports >1,000 AVs and Waymo/NVIDIA remain strong competitors — raising doubts about Tesla’s robotaxi lead and timing for autonomous revenue. Read More.

Robotaxi rivals are accelerating — WeRide reports >1,000 AVs and Waymo/NVIDIA remain strong competitors — raising doubts about Tesla’s robotaxi lead and timing for autonomous revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s decision to end one?time Full Self?Driving purchases and shift to subscription has prompted customer backlash, prompted sales by large holders (eg., ARK) and prompted commentary that Tesla’s perceived software edge may be fading — a near?term reputational and revenue mix risk. Read More.

Tesla’s decision to end one?time Full Self?Driving purchases and shift to subscription has prompted customer backlash, prompted sales by large holders (eg., ARK) and prompted commentary that Tesla’s perceived software edge may be fading — a near?term reputational and revenue mix risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are flagging valuation and slowing deliveries (Q4 deliveries missed estimates), with some downgrades and low price targets that could amplify sell pressure if earnings disappoint. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $437.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.