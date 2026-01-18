Barrick Mining Corporation $B Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:B opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

