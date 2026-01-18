Contrasting Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CaliberCos has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Compass Investments has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Vinci Compass Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -103.28% -947.22% -19.14% Vinci Compass Investments 18.18% 13.83% 7.55%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $51.12 million 0.17 -$19.78 million ($19.85) -0.07 Vinci Compass Investments $111.41 million 7.23 $21.92 million $0.47 26.77

This table compares CaliberCos and Vinci Compass Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vinci Compass Investments has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Compass Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Vinci Compass Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vinci Compass Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Vinci Compass Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Compass Investments is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Summary

Vinci Compass Investments beats CaliberCos on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

