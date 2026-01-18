Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) versus AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Head-To-Head Analysis

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AngloGold Ashanti and Dakota Territory Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 6 0 2.63 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Dakota Territory Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Territory Resource is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $5.79 billion N/A $1.00 billion $4.54 21.84 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Dakota Territory Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti 26.25% 24.01% 15.59% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Dakota Territory Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

