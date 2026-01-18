Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,015.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 11.59%.The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

