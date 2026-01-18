Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,258,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 621,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 247,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 169.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 496,754 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 84,593 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

KRNT stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Kornit Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

