Head-To-Head Contrast: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of FIGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88% FIGS 3.03% 4.50% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 4 1 0 2.00 FIGS 1 5 2 1 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for Stitch Fix and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than FIGS.

Risk & Volatility

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and FIGS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.29 billion 0.55 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -32.88 FIGS $555.56 million 3.43 $2.72 million $0.10 115.81

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FIGS beats Stitch Fix on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.