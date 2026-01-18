Janney Capital Management LLC Has $35.82 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,566 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,160.9% during the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.61.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $351.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

