Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $25.97 Million Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,410 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $8,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,942,502 shares in the company, valued at $332,614,617.46. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,491,983.52. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,090,476 shares of company stock valued at $167,418,363 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $150.97 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.42.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

