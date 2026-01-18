Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 13,080 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

