General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.70.

GD stock opened at $367.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

