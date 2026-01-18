Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $493.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $496.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1786 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.