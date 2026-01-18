Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF $COPY

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF (NYSEARCA:COPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 233,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Separately, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPY opened at $13.45 on Friday. Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of -224.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF Trust Units (COPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects undervalued equities globally using a proprietary methodology. It focuses on companies where insiders, defined as corporate officers, are actively purchasing equity securities and where the company is conducting share buybacks COPY was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by Tweedy, Browne Co

