Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,177,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,855,000 after buying an additional 74,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after buying an additional 164,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,650,000 after acquiring an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,834,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,768,000 after acquiring an additional 793,276 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE TFC opened at $50.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.