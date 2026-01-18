Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 21,399 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,294,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas/Exane initiated coverage and upgraded Uber to a strong?buy / began coverage — institutional attention and a bullish research view can drive demand and support the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Kroger partnership: nearly 2,700 Kroger stores are now available on Uber Eats, Uber and Postmates — expands grocery delivery footprint, ups take rates and order density for delivery economics.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support continues: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with a $100 price target and other firms (Mizuho, others) remain bullish — helps near?term sentiment and can sustain buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and bullish writeups (Zacks, Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) pitch Uber as a growth/value opportunity given recent selloffs and emerging tech tailwinds — these amplify the bull case but don't add new operational data.

Neutral Sentiment: Strategic wins abroad: reporting on Uber's Japan push (NYT feature) highlights long?term TAM expansion but benefits will accrue gradually and depend on local execution.

Negative Sentiment: Labor/reputation/legal pressure: NYC alleges DoorDash/Uber shorted drivers on ~$550M in tips — potential for fines, tighter regulation and PR damage that can increase operating costs and complicate driver relations.

Negative Sentiment: Criticism of ballot initiative: LA Times op?ed accuses Uber of pushing a consumer?facing ballot measure that mainly protects company economics — could complicate public perception and local regulatory fights.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

