Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 7,418 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3424 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.