Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.31 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $44.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

