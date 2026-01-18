Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 533 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,049,000 after buying an additional 252,007 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $114,551,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $99,199,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $87,718,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,119.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $1.96. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

