1,082,907 Shares in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 167.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 998,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 500,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $11.00 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 3.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,083,660.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,794.96. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,443.60. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,798,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,241 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

