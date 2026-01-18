Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 7,581 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 39.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $264,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $399.76 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,092. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.26.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

