Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. Costamare has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

About Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $225.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Costamare had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long?term and short?term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.