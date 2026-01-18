BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.66 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 114,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

