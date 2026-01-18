Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 899,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 275,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $230,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,719.93. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,613,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,896,314.88. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 196,035 shares of company stock worth $7,103,730. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.