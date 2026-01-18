BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 53.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,027,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.