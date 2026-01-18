Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.02%.Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

