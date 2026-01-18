CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 13th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $401.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.60.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $311.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on CSW Industrials in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.67.

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

