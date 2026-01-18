Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Financial Comparison

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hyundai Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 0.78 -$2.05 billion ($19.51) -1.14 Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Hyundai Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

