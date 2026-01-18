Contrasting Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Tilray Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Tilray Brands
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1.86
Tilray Brands has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Tilray Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals
|$2.00 million
|73.24
|-$19.06 million
|$1.26
|2.92
|Tilray Brands
|$210.48 million
|5.04
|-$2.19 billion
|($22.11)
|-0.43
Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Tilray Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-5.57%
|-5.22%
|Tilray Brands
|-251.69%
|-6.35%
|-4.77%
Risk and Volatility
Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray Brands has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats Tilray Brands on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.
