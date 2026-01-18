Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $6.43

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3688.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.81. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares in the company, valued at $214,829,685.76. The trade was a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,864,433 shares of company stock valued at $138,511,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 620.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

