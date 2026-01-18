Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. The trade was a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmonic by 23,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

Further Reading

