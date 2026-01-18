American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Superconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Superconductor by 221.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 524,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,189,000 after acquiring an additional 502,754 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1,191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 500,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 461,335 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 878.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

