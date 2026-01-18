CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPS Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.26.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

