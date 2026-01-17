Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,236,040 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 5,921,423 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.89.

LOGI stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $95.48. 1,579,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,669. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $123.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Logitech International by 305.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,876 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,757,000 after purchasing an additional 815,280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,330,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $42,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

