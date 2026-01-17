Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 374 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Convertible Bond ETF stock. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,000. Advent Capital Management DE owned about 96.12% of Advent Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advent Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ACVT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Advent Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Advent Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The Advent Convertible Bond ETF (ACVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund comprised of US-issued and USD-denominated foreign-issued convertible securities. The fund seeks to deliver total return through income and capital appreciation. ACVT was launched on Apr 30, 2025 and is issued by Advent.

