Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 7,813 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 161,588 shares of company stock valued at $39,976,746 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $191.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $241.30. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. RPO expansion article

Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). SEC Form 4

EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). Negative Sentiment: Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Bondholder suit

Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Negative Sentiment: Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Debt risk article

Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Negative Sentiment: High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Burry short article

High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. HQ hiring troubles

Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive context: AWS is reaccelerating and pulling ahead in scale and AI infrastructure, a reminder investors should weigh ORCL’s execution vs. larger cloud peers. Cloud comparison

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

