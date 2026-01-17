Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,871 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3%

HD stock opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.17.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

