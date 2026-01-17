Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

